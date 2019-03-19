|
JASPER - Michael Wayne Meinke, age 69, of Jasper passed away on March 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1949, in Adrian, to George and Eleanor (Gartman) Meinke. Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from April 19, 1970, to March 26, 1971. He worked for Brazeway as a press operator, retiring in 2012. Michael enjoyed NASCAR, cats, collecting coins, researching home remedies, and loved working on cars.
Michael is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Juliet) Peterson of Manitou Beach; two brothers, Roger (Pam) Meinke of Adrian and Thomas (Evelyn) Meinke of Blissfield; three grandchildren, Amy (Leila), Ashely and Yuoko; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Alice; one niece, Christine; two nephews, Brian and Traver; and loving companion of 17 years, Marcia Cryder. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Michael will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019