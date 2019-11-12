|
CLINTON - Mildred Ivan, age 89 of Clinton, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at EMH Senior Solutions in Saline.
She was born Dec. 26, 1929 in Britton, the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Fojtik) Korican. On Dec. 29, 1947 in Milan, she married Jerry Ivan. They shared 70 years of marriage before he passed on March 26, 2018.
Mildred was a member of the Clinton Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing.
Mildred is survived by her children, Nancy (Ron) Olson of Ypsilanti and Gary (Barb) Ivan of Tecumseh; one sister, Mary (Frank) Rymanowicz of Milan; eight grandchildren, Tammy, Kristina, Angela, Lisa, Sam, James, Stephanie and Amber; and seven great-grandchildren, Nikki, Tom, Ashley, Troy, Lucas, Meghan, and Mikey; and one great-great-grandson, Christopher. In addition to her parents and husband, Jerry, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jerry Korican, Frances Racey, Lillian Rymanowicz, Franky Korican and Josephine Mercer.
In accordance to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Marble Park in Milan at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to AICR Cancer Fund. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019