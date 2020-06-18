ADRIAN - Mildred "Millie" Marie Church, age 75, of Adrian passed away on June 16, 2020, at her home.
Visitation for Millie will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Scott Winstead officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry or to Neighbors of Hope. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.