ADRIAN - Mildred VanNieuwenhze, age 88, of Adrian died May 7, 2019, at ProMedica Provincial House of Adrian.
She was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Palmyra to Achiel and Alice (VanDaelle) VanNieuwenhze. She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1950. Mildred had been employed by Michigan Producers for eight years and then by Woolworth's for nine years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a volunteer at Bixby Medical Center. She loved to read, play cards, do word searches and eat tacos!
Mildred is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Henry, Arthur, George and Carl; and three sisters, Bertha Ehinger, Mary Houttekier and Clara Schwab.
At Mildred's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Palmyra Cemetery with Pastor Joel Sarrault officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the ProMedica Bixby Medical Center Auxiliary or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2019