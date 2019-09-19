Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Milford J. Goodlock


1931 - 2019
Milford J. Goodlock Obituary
CLAYTON - Milford J. Goodlock, 87, of Clayton entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 15, 2019, in Longmont, Colo., with his loved ones by his side.

Milford was born in Clayton to Arthur and Veda Goodlock on Nov. 26, 1931. He married his love Lillavelle Ellis on Aug. 25, 1950, in Hudson. Together they had three children. He worked many years as a cabinet maker and retired from Merillat Industries. Milford attended the Clayton Bible Church, loved to make birdhouses and tell people about the Lord. Milford was the best Grandpa ever! Milford was preceded in death by his wife, Lillaville Goodlock; his parents, Arthur and Veda Goodlock; siblings, Philip, Evelyn, Violet, Clifford, Vena and Harley; and grandson, Arthur Goodlock. Milford is survived by his sister, Iona (Larry) Schmucker; children, Arthur (Liz) Goodlock, Mary (Jim) Elliott and Pamela Goodlock; grandchildren, Heather Raymond, Julie (Rob) Freeman, Jay Raymond and Kristin Green; and great-grandchildren, Katie Ann, Porter Jay, Matthew Scott, Mya Jordan, Lamiyah Lillavelle and Levi Milford James. Thank you, Kristin, for making his last 18 months in Colorado great.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. and also on Monday from noon until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will follow at North Dover Cemetery in Clayton. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
