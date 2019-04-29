|
|
ADRIAN - Millard "Mickey" Sydney Sanford Jr., age 59, of Newark, Ohio, formerly of Adrian, Mich., passed away April 25, 2019, at Lickling Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. He was born June 8, 1959, in Adrian, Mich., the son of Millard Sydney Sanford Sr. and Irma Bess (Armbruster) Sanford. They preceded him in death. Mickey married Caryn (Thorp) Sanford; she survives. In addition to his wife, Caryn, he is survived by longtime friend an mother of his children, Cindy Russ; his children, Christina Sanford, Michael Sanford, Leann Sanford and Rachel Dinkins; his grandchildren, Angelo Sanford, Xavier Sanford, Bianca Ybarra Sanford, Faith, Skyler, Mia, Wyatt, Isaac and Zeke; and many cousins, including his favorite, Trent Morse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Tommy.
Mickey loved his family, fishing, music and shooting the breeze with the ones he loved.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for final expenses. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019