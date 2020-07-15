ADRIAN - Minerva Riley, at the age of 102, left this world on June 17, 2020.



She was born in Adrian on Feb. 28, 1918, where she lived her entire life until she became a snowbird escaping the winters by staying in Florida. Eventually she and her husband became Florida residents.



She lived a very active life. During her lifetime she was a state champion bowler and an avid golfer, achieving the ever-elusive hole-in-one. She was a long-time member of The First Presbyterian Church of Adrian. She enjoyed cooking and baking often trying new recipes clipped from magazines and newspapers. She also was lucky enough to do a fair amount of traveling.



She was the daughter of Donald Clegg and Minnie (Riebe). She married John S. Riley and had two sons; David (Bonnie) and Pat (Maggie) both who survive. Grandchildren include Shannon (Riley) Billau, Cheryl Riley, Tom Riley.



Her grandson Patrick John Riley preceded her in death.



She also had six great-grandchildren. She will be missed but never forgotten.

