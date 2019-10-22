|
MORENCI - Mollie L. Burgess, 89 of Morenci, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2019, at Oasis of Adrian, in Adrian.
She was born March 14, 1930, in Dekalb County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Robert Elijah and Laurie (Evans) Davis. She married LaVerne Craig and he preceded her in death in 1950. She then married Norm W. Burgess on April 12, 1969, in Adrian, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1994.
She was a member of the Weston United Methodist Church, the Morenci Senior Center, and a life member of the Morenci Sportsman Club. She loved flowers, any type of needlework - including crocheting, sewing, and quilting, and baking – especially sugar cookies.
Surviving Mollie are sons, Orville (Sherry Griffin) Metcalf of Morenci and Robert (Sue) Craig of Sand Creek; daughters, Teresa Priley of Adrian, Valerie (Lenny Hawkins) Wells of Muskegon, and Michelle Ely of Morenci; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, W.T. Taylor, Iness DeLeon, and Patricia Fogelsong.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a son, Steven, in infancy; a daughter, Penny Sue Sallows in March of 1998; sisters, Leona Owens, Jessie Flory, and Robbie Anderson; and a brother, Robert Davis.
A funeral service for Mollie will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. Donna Galloway officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Porter Packard Cemetery in Seneca Twp. at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Mollie can be made to the Morenci Sportsmen's Club. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019