ADRIAN – Molly Torres, age 46, of Adrian passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
She was born on March 25, 1974, in Monroe, the daughter of Luis Torres and Maria (Villalobos) Gonzalez. Molly was a 1992 graduate of Adrian High School. She was known for her excellent sense of humor and her big heart.
Her interests included traveling, music and dancing. She was devoted to her children and enjoyed babysitting for her family and watching her kids playing sports, especially Ray wrestling and Rayna playing basketball.
Surviving Molly is her mother, Maria Gonzalez; her children, Ray Torres and Rayna Torres; five brothers, Luis (Janie) Torres, Jr., Robert Torres, Joe (Gloria) Villalobos, Jerry (Sophia) Torres and Able (Lisa) Torres; five sisters, Theresa (Eddie) Pacheco, Maria (Charles) Driemeyer, Gracie (Jim) Cristie, Lupe Torres and Nancy Torres; and her three fur friends, Max, Moomoo and Mia.
Preceding her in death was her father, Luis Torres, and two brothers, Toby Torres and Gilbert Torres.
The funeral liturgy for Molly will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, with Fr. Mike Newman as celebrant.
Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, and also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary's.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Medica Ebeid. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.