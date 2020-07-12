TECUMSEH - Monte Robert Cole, age 68, of Tecumseh passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital surrounded by his family.
Monte was born in Adrian on Feb. 20, 1952, to the late Richard Lee and Nancy Jane (Orr) Cole. Monte married Marcy Gove on Nov. 28, 1981, and they shared 39 years together.
Monte graduated from Adrian High School. He was employed by Aget Manufacturing in Adrian from 1970 until his death. He loved all sports, especially U of M football, the Detroit Tigers and sharing sports trivia. Monte enjoyed cooking, having a supply of different pots and pans to create dishes for his family and friends. He loved traveling with his family, especially their trips to Las Vegas. He enjoyed relaxing by the campfire with a cigar. He was great with kids and had a soft spot for animals.
Monte would get excited in July that the holidays would be coming and would start playing Christmas music. For the holidays he would dress up for Halloween and Christmas. Monte loved to entertain and reminisce with his stories. He enjoyed life and he lived it to the fullest. He was a proud husband, father and "Poppa" to his grandchildren. He had the most generous heart and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his wife, Marcy, Monte is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Josh) Carmody of Adrian; sister, Cindy Bauer; grandchildren, Emma, Landon, Mason and Lyla; and nephew, Jeremy Miller.
Visitation for Monte will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society and Gift of Life. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.