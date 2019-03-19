|
DEERFIELD - Monty Lynn Love, age 72, of Deerfield, formerly of Blissfield and Cape Cod, died on Friday, March 15, 2019, at ProMedica Hospital in Toledo.
He was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Coldwater, Mich., to Ralph and Doris (Crawford) Love. He graduated from Blissfield High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Ferris State. He was married to Carol M. Furgason on Sept. 6, 2002, in Palmyra and she survives.
He had been employed by Premier in Monroe where he sold industrial machines and was currently working for Cabela's in Dundee. He attended both Bethany Assembly of God and Crossroads Community Church. He loved fly fishing and had mastered the art of "fly tying." Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family and friends and traveling to Cape Cod every year.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his mother, Doris Love of Blissfield; his children, Jodee (Steve) Love-Warner of New York, Alexander (Erin) Love of Ohio, Conrad (Bethany) Cannon of Saline, Luke Cannon of Deerfield and Colbi (Dale) Cousino of Deerfield; a sister, Jennifer (Bill) Ely of Addison; nine grandchildren, Aleksandra, Mackenzie, Sarah, Garrett, Monty, Evan, Dylan, Chloe and Gavin; a great-granddaughter, Isabella; and a great-grandson on the way, David. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Bethany Assembly of God with his special friend, Jack Blaker, officiating. Visitation will be held at Bethany Assembly of God from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Assembly of God or Crossroads Community Church for the "Imagine Fund." Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019