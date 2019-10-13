Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Shade Cemetery
Onsted, MI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Onsted American Legion Hall
Murray W. Paige


1927 - 2019
Murray W. Paige Obituary
ONSTED - Murray W. Paige of Onsted passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 92.

He was born July 26, 1927, in Lincoln Park, Mich., to Sanford and Esther Paige. Murray left school to join the Navy during World War II. He married Donna (deceased) in 1948. Murray was a meat cutter with Kroger's. Murray was an artist and enjoyed snow skiing, sailing, antique cars and model railroading. He is survived by daughters, Janis Dalton of Trenton and Susan (Tom) Nielsen of Grand Junction, Colo.; sons, David (Cheryl) Paige of Manitou Beach and Robert (Kelli) Paige of Ann Arbor; fiancee, Marian Horner; brother, Dwain Paige of Punta Gorda, Fla.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley (Bill) Ferrone.

Graveside military Honors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted under the direction of the Onsted American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Onsted American Legion Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or the Lenawee Department on Aging. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
