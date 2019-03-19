|
CLINTON - Nancy G. Kinner, age 85, of Clinton passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 1, 1933, in Dearborn, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lois (Mumma) Schott. On May 30, 1981, she married Gayle Dean Skinner and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2000.
Nancy was a member of the Clinton United Church of Christ and a former member of the Eastern Star. She worked at various jobs in her life, working at State Savings Bank, United Bank and Trust, Yellow Freight and Handler Funeral Home. Nancy also owned her own travel agency and was a proud member of the Red Hatters.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Charyn Cadmus of Clinton; two sons, Steven (Teresa) Cadmus of Summerville, S.C.; and Scott (Lorie) Cadmus of Belleville; a sister, Joy Hintz of Blissfield; grandchildren, Emilie, Anthony (Nicole), Tristan and Vanessa; and great-grandchildren, Loki, Archer, Marcilene and Bryson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dean, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Betty Schott; and brother, Vaughn Schott.
Visitation for Nancy will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Diane White officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019