GRAND BLANC - Nancy Grace Leininger, age 66, of Grand Blanc died and went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Florida.
Nancy was born in Flint on June 16, 1952, the daughter of Edwin and Verna (Nelson) Bills. On Dec. 23, 1972, she married Randy Leininger. Nancy graduated from the Hurley School of Nursing. She was a passionate registered nurse at various hospitals and multiple doctor's office's including pediatrics. Nancy proudly worked on diabetic drug studies through Beaumont Hospital. She enjoyed music, playing piano, sewing and embroidery. Above all, Nancy loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with family and friends camping.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Leininger; children, Amy (David) Horning, Karen (Joel) Cormany and Ryan (Kristin) Leininger; grandchildren, Carson and Brenna, Elissa, Logan and Lexi, Rebekah, Grace and Asher; siblings, David Bills, Linda Twardowski, Mark Bills and Rick Bills. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Verna Bills.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, with the Rev, Ron Gotzman officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 until 8 p.m. Thursday, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
