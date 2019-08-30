|
ADRIAN - Sister Nancy Hanna, formerly known as Sister Robert Francis, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 90 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Nancy was born in Charleston, W.Va., to Robert and Edith (Dame) Hanna. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla., and a Licentiate of Philosophy degree from Santo Domingo University in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Sister spent 48 years in education ministry in Mundelein, Ill.; Callao, Peru; San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic; and St. Catherine and Springfield, Ky. She was a teacher for seven years at Escuela Parroquial in San Juan de la Maguana and librarian for two years at Colegio Santo Domingo, both in the Dominican Republic. Sister was principal for six years at Santa Maria de Guadalupe in Callao and librarian for eight years at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine and 14 years at Washington County Public Library in Springfield, both in Kentucky. She was a medical clinic coordinator for three years at the Community Action Center, and assistant administrator for five years at Maria Health Care Center (now Dominican Life Center), both in Adrian. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2011.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. Sister Nancy is survived by loving cousins and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Nancy will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
