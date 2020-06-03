Nancy J. King
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANITOU BEACH - Nancy J. King, age 73, of Manitou Beach passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her husband and Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born April 9, 1947, to Leighton "Beef" and Willoween (Skinner) Clement in Adrian. Nancy graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1965. In 1972, she married Robert "Bruce" King, III in Tipton and he survives.

Nancy became a teacher and taught her entire career at Onsted Community Schools. She loved working outside, gardening, lake activities, reading and enjoying her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Nancy's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved