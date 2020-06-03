MANITOU BEACH - Nancy J. King, age 73, of Manitou Beach passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her husband and Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born April 9, 1947, to Leighton "Beef" and Willoween (Skinner) Clement in Adrian. Nancy graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1965. In 1972, she married Robert "Bruce" King, III in Tipton and he survives.
Nancy became a teacher and taught her entire career at Onsted Community Schools. She loved working outside, gardening, lake activities, reading and enjoying her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At Nancy's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.