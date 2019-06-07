|
FINDLAY, Ohio - Nancy Jean (Stevens) McCormick, 81, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Mom, Grandma, GG, Sister, Aunt … our avid Michigan Wolverine who was a teacher in every way in life, is now in the beloved arms of our Lord and Savior.
Nancy was born in Adrian, Mich., on Sept. 2, 1937, to Jennie Marie Stevens (Munger) and Walter Savidge and her adoptive father, James Nello Stevens. She went to Deerfield High School, 1955, and attended Adrian College, 1959, and then began her teaching career, her life-long passion. She married Lee McCormick on June 13, 1959, and divorced in 1981. She taught in Toledo and upon relocating to Findlay in 1974, spent her career as a beloved, but firm teacher who still hugged her students. She retired after 42 years of teaching in 2000.
She is survived by her children, Sheryl Rush (Rich Jones), Scott (Michelle) McCormick and Wendy McCormick; sisters, Judy (Gary) Bowman and Teresa (Allen) Gardner; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Farmer, Jason (Candice) Rush, Nathan (Cali) Rush, Zachary (Anna) McCormick, Andrew McCormick, Zoe McCormick; great-grandchildren, Liliane Arellano, Adley Farmer, Emery Farmer, Baby Farmer and Baby Rush. Preceding her in death wer her son, Max McCormick; sister, Diane (George) Purnell; and brother, James Stevens.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family and the outpouring of unconditional love. Maintaining family traditions of summers up north in Lewiston at the family cottage, playing very competitive - all night games of euchre, pinochle and canasta - which she usually won; cheering Michigan basketball and football, the louder we yelled at the TV the better; a sports mom and grandma attending every game of basketball, softball and soccer of her children and grandchildren; riding the pontoon, sitting in the sun with her Michigan sunglasses on, and camping. She was at her happiest having all her children and grands surrounding her and always just "tagging along" she would say. It wasn't a party unless GG was
there!
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Colden-Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, where visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service. The Rev. Dr. Paul Biery will officiate. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Deerfield, Mich.
Memorials may be given to Bridge Hospice or Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County. Her family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses, doctors, staff of Hospice, Dr. Gerschutz and Dr. Browning for their loving special care.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 7 to June 8, 2019