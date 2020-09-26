ADRIAN - Nancy Jean Shipman, 75, of Adrian passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, the result of a recent stroke.
She was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Adrian the daughter of the late David and Alberta (Cole) Shipman.
Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Sand Creek High School and enjoyed monthly gatherings at local restaurants with her classmates. She worked in accounts payable for several organizations including Dura Corporation, La-Z-Boy and Stauffer Chemical.
An active member of First Church of the Nazarene, Nancy was president of the missionary board, was a participant in the Africa and Panama mission trips, and also assisted in meals for the church's weekly drug recovery program.
Survivors include her son, Nicholas (Amanda) Shipman; grandchildren, Jonathan (Julia), Tiler and Jade; sisters, Angie Shipman, Theresa St. John, Peggy (Gary) Swartzlander and Marilyn (Richard) Woods; brother, David (Valerae) Shipman; adopted sister, Sharon (Edward) Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Adrian First Church of the Nazarene with Dr. David Fulks Jr. and the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Private burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Wagley Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the family to aid with final expenses.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
