CLINTON - Nancy Lou Knight, age 82, of Clinton died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Saline Evangelical Home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Ann Arbor, the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Lillian Estella (Applegate) Van Riper. On Dec. 9, 1954, in New Albany, Ind., she married David L. Knight, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2008.
Nancy was a member of the Tecumseh Seventh-day Adventist Church and a member of TOPS. She enjoyed bowling and had been on a league at Ten Pin Alley in Tecumseh. Nancy and her husband, David, loved traveling together and shared many adventures.
Nancy is survived by a son, David (Karen) Knight, Jr. of Clinton; a daughter, Kimberly Powers of Southfield; four granddaughters, Genevieve (Richard Maupin) Knight of Fishers, Ind., Sarah Knight of Tecumseh, Rachel (Patrick) Connors of Calumet and Sarah (Jeff) Rickerd of Saline; a nephew, Jack Van Riper of Tecumseh; and a cousin, Alice Kidd of Manchester.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Van Riper, Donald Van Riper and David Van Riper and a sister, Linda Bird.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Tecumseh Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Nathaniel Oregon officiating with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Clinton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, and the COPD Foundation.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020