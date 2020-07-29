ADRIAN - Nancy Louise Hunt, 86, of Adrian passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor after a long illness.
Nancy was born and raised in Sylvan Lake, Mich., the only child of Donald Johnston and Louise (Longpre) Johnston. She earned her BS in Education from the University of Michigan in 1956, where she met her future husband, Phillip J. Hunt. They moved to Adrian in 1965, where they raised their seven children.
In 1974 Nancy went to work at Family Counseling & Children's Services of Lenawee County, and subsequently earned her Masters in Social Work from Case Western University to become one of the agency's Licensed Therapists. She dedicated 36 years to the community through her tireless work. It was there that she met two of her most cherished, lifelong friends, Sara Forthun and Julie Olin.
Above all else, Nancy was a devoted mother. Her love, patience, wisdom and understanding knew no bounds. She was a true matriarch, committed to ensuring her children will always be there for each other. In her 70's she fulfilled her wish to take a special trip with each of her children individually. They will miss everything about her - especially her laugh.
Nancy was very active in the community. She was a long-term member of Zonta, Civitan and KKE. Her favorite activities were playing Bridge with two Bridge Clubs and relishing books with two book clubs for many decades. All the members of these groups were cherished, lifelong friends.
Nancy is survived by all seven of her children, each of whom was blessed to see her in her final days: David Hunt, Catherine Wright, Laura (Jeffrey) Ver Beek, Jane (Steven) Bloom, Steven Hunt, Elaine Hunt and Kurt Hunt.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, David Wright, Rebecca (Niklaus) Otto, Andrew Wright and Louise Bloom; step-grandchildren, Deja Weiner, Adam Bloom and Morrison Bloom; great-granddaughter, Adeline Otto; cousin ("daughter"), Barbara (Ron) Meloche; first cousin, Alana Pioter; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Phillip J. Hunt; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hunt; and son-in-law, Michael Wright.
Nancy's family extends special thanks to the entire staff of Charlotte Stephenson Manor and Hospice of Lenawee for their excellent care and kindness over the past months.
Due to the current pandemic, Nancy's children will host a memorial celebration of her life in the Spring of 2021. The family kindly asks friends and loved ones to provide them with contact information at verbeek505@att.net
for notification of the event.
In honor of Nancy's life, donations may be made to Associated Charities Lenawee County, Catherine Cobb Safe House, or the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.