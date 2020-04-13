|
ADRIAN - Nancy P. Harmon, 76, of Adrian passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 10, 2020.
She was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Hinsdale, Ill., to Everett and Frances Maynard.
Nancy graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in social work in 1965. She began her career as a social worker for the state of Michigan in Detroit, Mich. In 1974, she moved to Adrian, Mich., with her three children and continued to work as a social worker for the state of Michigan until her retirement in 1997. She came out of retirement six months later and began a new career as a paraprofessional for Adrian Public Schools for 10 years.
Nancy's proudest moment was when she became a "Nana." Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. She never missed an athletic event or horse show. Here she became "Nana" to many others. Besides being a fantastic Nana, she enjoyed cross-stitching and made many beautiful and elaborate pieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Frances Maynard; sister, Ruth McCatty; and son-in-law, James Campbell.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Craig Corey and Denise Pask, Colleen (Corey) and Jim Waite, and Carol (Harmon) and Todd Welch; beloved grandchildren, Jessica (Campbell) and Greg Krueger, Corey Waite and Heather Daley, Nicholas Campbell and Michaela (Chrisman), and Daniel Waite; great-granddaughters, Hannah Krueger and Charlotte Waite. She was expecting her third great-granddaughter, Abigail, due in 2020. She is also survived by her sister, Terry Arnold and Mike Tarsney; niece, Carol (McCatty) and George White; and nephews, Jim and Alysse Arnold and David and Lynn Arnold.
Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. As a result of restrictions due to COVID-19, the number of guests at visitation will be monitored to meet guidelines. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PursefuneralHome.com
