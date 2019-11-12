|
ADRIAN - Nancy Rose Disbro, age 78 of Adrian, died Nov. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 17, 1941, in Adrian to Gordon Rex and Gertrude A. (Mass) Disbro. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1962. Nancy had been employed by Faraday's for 39 years. She was a lifetime member of the Women's Life Society. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and watching football.
Nancy is survived by several cousins, including a special cousin, Debra Bates Ballard and her husband, Barry of Adrian. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Hall.
A graveside service for Nancy will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with the Rev. Scott Tysick officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019