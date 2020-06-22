HUDSON - Nancy Ryan, age 75, of Hudson passed away on June 19, 2020, at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Manchester to Wilbur and Alice (Voegeding) Maurer. She married Rex Ryan, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2016, after 42 years of marriage.
Nancy worked for Walmart and during her 10 years there she received many awards. Nancy loved hummingbirds and collecting them. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing cards and dancing and was an avid U of M fan. She loved her dogs and taking trips to the lake with her family.
Nancy is survived by three sons, Scott (Kristina) Myers, Danny (Judy) Myers and Tom Ryan; two daughters, Tracey (Brad) Hart and Dawn (Willie) Gutting; sister in-law and caregiver, Bonnie Myers; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Rex, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brock Hart; and siblings, Donna and Larry.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, beginning at noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wesley Rowan officiating. Burial will be in East Rome Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.