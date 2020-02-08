|
BOARDMAN, Ohio - Nanette L. Vandevender, 61, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born in Adrian on Jan. 23, 1959. Nanette was a dedicated and loving mother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Javier) Ramirez; her father, Claude, and stepmother, Joyce Vandevender; siblings, Conita, Darl (Patricia), Karla (Brian) Whalen and Darwin; and stepsiblings, Troy (Ikuko) Ivan and Pamela (Mike) Goetz.
Nanette will also be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Nanette was predeceased by her mother, Luellen. She will be greatly missed for her compassion, generosity and unique sense of humor.
A private celebration of life service and burial will be held for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020