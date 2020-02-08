Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette Vandevender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette L. Vandevender


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette L. Vandevender Obituary
BOARDMAN, Ohio - Nanette L. Vandevender, 61, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

She was born in Adrian on Jan. 23, 1959. Nanette was a dedicated and loving mother, daughter and sister. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Javier) Ramirez; her father, Claude, and stepmother, Joyce Vandevender; siblings, Conita, Darl (Patricia), Karla (Brian) Whalen and Darwin; and stepsiblings, Troy (Ikuko) Ivan and Pamela (Mike) Goetz.

Nanette will also be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Nanette was predeceased by her mother, Luellen. She will be greatly missed for her compassion, generosity and unique sense of humor.

A private celebration of life service and burial will be held for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -