|
|
BLISSFIELD - Naoma Kastel, 81, of Blissfield passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Flower Hospital.
Naoma was born on March 23, 1938, at home to Chad and Sabella (Braun) Wilson in Ogden Center, Mich. She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1956. Naoma worked at Fisher Body, 4-Seasons and Tecumseh Products. Spending time with her family was Naoma's favorite time, especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also loved all animals, especially her dog, Lucy. She enjoyed puzzles, cards and watching television, HGTV, TLC and "Days of Our Lives," being her favorite programs.
Survivors include her loving family, her children, Kim Ott, David (Janni) Smith, Brenda (Gary) Martin; siblings, Anna Mae DeNudt, Alice Jean Vanderpool; grandchildren, Renee Smith Wheeler, Danielle Ott, Bailey (James) Shuster, David, Adam, Jacob, Jon Smith, Hannah Smith-Sullivan, Brian Gosbin, William (Celyn) Westfall, Kyle and Jordan Westfall; great-grandchildren, Carter and Cassaundra Ott, James, Andrew, Addison Wheeler, Arlee and Jackson Burkeen, Madison Younglove, Sabella Sullivan, Logan Gosbin, Sloane Westfall; great-great-grandchildren Jayden and Lincoln Wheeler; and many cousins she dearly loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Wilson; grandson, Travis Karl Ott; and brothers-in-law, Lucky DeNudt and Norman Vanderpool.
A funeral Mass for Naoma will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Light of Christ Parish, St. Peter the Apostle Church, Blissfield, with the Rev. Jeffrey Poll as celebrant. Visitation for Naoma will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Homes, Tagsold Chapel, where online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019