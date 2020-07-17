ONSTED - Naomi Pearl Rodenbeck, 75, passed away July 13, 2020, from complications of a COVID-19 illness in April.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1944, in South Bend, Ind., to Ralph and Ethel (Nolen) Schafer. Naomi married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Doyle Rodenbeck, on Dec. 23, 1967, in Lakeville, Ind. She will be remembered for her phenomenal baking and cooking, her cookies won first place at the county and state fairs in 4-H.
She graduated from Lakeville High School, then attended Huntington College, Indiana University South Bend and Sienna Heights College. Naomi was a member of the Heart-o'-the-Lakes Church of the United Brethren in Christ. She was employed as an assistant manager at Comerica Bank in Brooklyn. She also worked at the Manchester, Napoleon and Bridgewater branches, retiring in 2009 after 31 years of service. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her children and grandchildren. Naomi will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Naomi is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doyle; her children, Jamisen (Mitchell) Spring of White Lake, Mich.; Johanna (James) Wisniewski of Ledyard, Conn.; and Juliann (Bryan) Sleek of New Hudson, Mich.; her brother Duane (Elaine) Schafer; sister-in-law Darlene (Lee) Laster; grandchildren Katelyn, Austin, Carter, Brynn, Cayden and Porter; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law Evelyne and Lorence Rodenbeck; brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Teddy Schafer; brother Darrell Dean Schafer; and brother-in-law Donald Rodenbeck.
A private family service will be held at Heart-o'-the-Lakes Church to celebrate Naomi's life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to nonprofit architectural mission, 100 Fold Studio, 100foldstudio.org.
Please join us for a live stream of her service beginning at 2 p.m. on July 21, 2020, leave a message of comfort for Naomi's family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.