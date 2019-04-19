Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Santiago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Christopher Santiago


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nathan Christopher Santiago Obituary
ADRIAN - Nathan Christopher Santiago, 25, of Adrian passed away April 16, 2019.

He was born Aug. 28, 1993, in Sylvania, Ohio. He will be remembered with love by his daughter, Anastasia Santiago; mother, Detra Poslaiko; stepdad, Peter Poslaiko; father, Jon Bair; grandpa, Henry Santiago; grandma, Connie Bair; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Larry Bair, and grandma, Victoria Santiago.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.