|
|
ADRIAN - Nathan Christopher Santiago, 25, of Adrian passed away April 16, 2019.
He was born Aug. 28, 1993, in Sylvania, Ohio. He will be remembered with love by his daughter, Anastasia Santiago; mother, Detra Poslaiko; stepdad, Peter Poslaiko; father, Jon Bair; grandpa, Henry Santiago; grandma, Connie Bair; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Larry Bair, and grandma, Victoria Santiago.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019