ADRIAN - Nathan Lee Garcia, age 31, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Oct. 2, 2019.
He was born Jan. 28, 1988, in Adrian, the son of Steve (Shonda) Garcia and Kellie (Larry) King. Nathan's kids were his world. He loved to cook and watch the Michigan Wolverines and the New England Patriots. He loved being around his family and playing sports. Nathan was very friendly and loving and wore his heart on his sleeve.
In addition to his parents, Steve (Shonda) Garcia and Kellie (Larry) King, Nathan is survived by his children; J'Lenn Garcia, Azanna Garcia and Nathan Lee Garcia, Jr.; his siblings, Stevie (Hannah) Garcia, Sean (Priscilla) Garcia, K'Le Garcia and Mahaylia King; three special cousins, Jennifer, Angie, Reuben and Michael, his special friend, Amanda; maternal grandparents, Sharlene and Les Armstrong; nieces and nephews, Anthony Garcia, Sean Garcia Jr., Gabryella Garcia, Hayden Garcia, Trace Garcia and Mercyano Garcia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Antonio and Corina Garcia, and uncle, Tony Garcia.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019