Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hudson, MI
Nathan Swailes Jr. Obituary
HUDSON - Nathan Swailes Jr., age 85, of Hudson died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

He was born May 25, 1934, to Nathan and Mary (McBride) Swailes Sr. On Oct. 16, 1954, he married Doreen Rhodes in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Nate is a native of the Upper Peninsula growing up in Sault Ste. Marie. Nate and Doreen moved to Hudson in 1957. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson.

Surviving Nate, besides his wife, Doreen, are a son, Nathan (Carrie) Swailes; three daughters, Debbie (Jeremy) Katz, Cassie (Terry) Camp, Rebecca (James) Moffett; a brother, Ossie Swailes; a sister, Frances (Tom) Sedor; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death was a son, Perry Swailes in 2015, and three brothers and four sisters.

The Funeral Liturgy for Nate will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be frp, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Adrian, where there will be a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation hour at Sacred Heart Church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 12 to June 13, 2019
