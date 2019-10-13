Home

Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Nelson M. Clough


1941 - 2019
Nelson M. Clough Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Nelson M. Clough, age 78, of Blissfield died Sept. 28, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born Feb. 16, 1941, to Alton and Maurine (Kopka) Clough. He served in the Army National Guard of Michigan from 1962 to 1968. On Dec. 7, 1968, he married Darlene Morse. She preceded him in death in January of 1978. He married Margaret Shedd on Nov. 10, 1979. She preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2013. Nelson was a member of the National Threshers Association and the Farmers Antique Tractor and Engine Association.

Nelson is survived by his and Margaret's daughter, Amy (Joe) Clough Baker of Adrian; three grandsons, Ian, Oliver and Liam Baker; one sister, Elaine McBride of Glennie, Mich.; a brother, Bill (Charlotte) Clough of Blissfield; and a close nephew, Joe (Rachel) Meads of Milan. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lois Ray and Joan Meads.

A memorial visitation for Nelson will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A private burial will be held at a later date in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
