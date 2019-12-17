Home

More Obituaries for Nemencio Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nemencio Martinez


1940 - 2019
Nemencio Martinez Obituary
ADRIAN - Nemencio Martinez, a lifelong resident of Adrian, passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019, just shy of his 79th birthday.

Nemencio was born in Thrall, Texas on Dec. 28, 1940, to parents Michael and Eusevia Martinez. He moved to Blissfield with his parents as a child. Nemencio married Graciela on Feb. 22, 1969, and worked for 35 years at Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed spending time with family, always had a joke to tell and was actively involved at St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving Eucharist.

Nemencio is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Graciela, his son, Michael (Jane), brother-in law, Tomas, grandchildren, Amanda (Joshua), Austin, Michael, Julianna, and Erika, son-in law, Leonard, brother, Joe, sisters, Leonicia, Isabell, Simona, Basilia, Alicia and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mariza, parents, Michael and Eusevia, brother, Apolonio, and sister, Josie.

The Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 305 Division St., Adrian, with the Rev. Michael Newman presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
