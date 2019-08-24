|
BROOKLYN - Nicholas Kissel, 90, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.
He was born on July 23, 1929, at home in Dearborn, Mich., to John and Sophia (Huminski) Kissel. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he took a job as a lab technician with Ford at the Rouge Steel Plant, and retired after 30 years of service. Nick was a member of the local American Legion and a former member of the Irish Hills Fire Department. He was also a 62-year resident of the Wamplers Lake South Shore Community. Nick loved to hunt, snowmobile and travel. He was an avid sports fan, Detroit Lions being one of his favorites, along with NASCAR and watching U of M football games.
Nick will be missed by his nephews, Thomas (Sue) Kissel and Gery (Johanna) Kissel, and great-nieces, Halley and Corinne. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Jr.
Nick's family and friends will gather Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home: Braun Chapel; Brooklyn, Mich. A private burial will take place at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Jackson. Please leave a message of comfort for Nick's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019