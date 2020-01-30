|
|
BLISSFIELD - Nina J. Beckey, 81, a lifelong resident of rural Blissfield, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz., following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vivian (Phillips) Byrd. Nina was a graduate of Adrian High School.
She married Stanley M. Beckey on April 12, 1957, in Angola, Ind. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until he recently preceded her in death on April 13, 2019.
Nina was an active member of the Palmyra Presbyterian Church where she served on the Women's Association. She found joy in painting and creating ceramics. Nina also liked gardening, canning and hummingbirds. In her younger years, she was involved in 4H programs with her children. Traveling up north was also one of her favorite pastimes.
Nina is survived by her children, Daniel (Barb) Beckey of Palmyra, Stanley (Tina) Beckey of Clinton and Caryn (Troy) Bechtel of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen (Michael) Sheldon of Blissfield; two brothers, Thomas Jackson of Joshua Tree, Calif., and Michael (Delores) Jackson of Van Wert, Ohio; a sister, Inez (Eldon) Clingman of Palmyra; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her faithful friend, her dog, Raffi.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Beckey and brother, David Byrd.
A funeral service will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Palmyra Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Douglas Holmes and Michael Sheldon officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Nina are suggested to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020