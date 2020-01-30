Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Beckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina J. Beckey


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina J. Beckey Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Nina J. Beckey, 81, a lifelong resident of rural Blissfield, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz., following a brief illness.

Born Feb. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vivian (Phillips) Byrd. Nina was a graduate of Adrian High School.

She married Stanley M. Beckey on April 12, 1957, in Angola, Ind. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until he recently preceded her in death on April 13, 2019.

Nina was an active member of the Palmyra Presbyterian Church where she served on the Women's Association. She found joy in painting and creating ceramics. Nina also liked gardening, canning and hummingbirds. In her younger years, she was involved in 4H programs with her children. Traveling up north was also one of her favorite pastimes.

Nina is survived by her children, Daniel (Barb) Beckey of Palmyra, Stanley (Tina) Beckey of Clinton and Caryn (Troy) Bechtel of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen (Michael) Sheldon of Blissfield; two brothers, Thomas Jackson of Joshua Tree, Calif., and Michael (Delores) Jackson of Van Wert, Ohio; a sister, Inez (Eldon) Clingman of Palmyra; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her faithful friend, her dog, Raffi.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Beckey and brother, David Byrd.

A funeral service will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Palmyra Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Douglas Holmes and Michael Sheldon officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Nina are suggested to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -