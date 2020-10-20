ADDISON - Nita "Joyce" Swartout, age 86 of Addison passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home under the care of her daughter, Deanna and Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1933, in Meridian, Texas to A.C. and Mary E. (Spitzer) Nivin. She married Arvey L. Swartout on June 1, 1953, in Meridian, and he survives.
Joyce was raised in Meridian and then lived in Odessa, Texas. She then lived in Warren, Mich., for 30 years. She moved to Addison in 1996.
Joyce graduated from Meridian High School in 1951. She first attended the University of Texas in Austin, but went on to receive her B.A. and Masters Degree in teaching from Sul Ross Teachers College in Alpine, Texas. Joyce taught school in Odessa, Texas and then for over 30 years at Roseville High School in Roseville, Mich.
She was a former member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Warren. She later became a member of the Addison Congregational Church in Addison where she also sang in the choir. She was a member of the Addison Women's Club, the Addison Kiwanis Club and the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority.
She volunteered her time at Macomb Hospital, the Fisher Theater and the Belle Isle Green House in Detroit. Joyce was the Co-op Coordinator and also ran the student senate at Roseville High School. Joyce enjoyed basket weaving, cross country skiing, traveling, fly fishing, playing cards, needlework and her many friendships.
Surviving is her husband Arvey; their two daughters, Deanna (Randy) Corbeil of Leonard, Mich., and Monica (John) Swartout-Bebow of Ann Arbor; two grandchildren, Emma Corbeil and Delaney Bebow; one sister, Violet Tabler of Dallas, Texas and two nieces, Brenda (Don) Whatley of Plano Texas and Laura (Doug) Wheat of Westlake, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lynita Swartout and one brother-in-law, Earl Tabler.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.