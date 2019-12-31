Home

Nora 'Arlene' O'Connor


1931 - 2019
Nora 'Arlene' O'Connor Obituary
ADRIAN - My name is Nora "Arlene" O'Connor. I was born in Jonesville on June 19, 1931, to Andrew and Edith Kyser. I passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

I drove school bus for Madison Schools, worked at the Lake Madison Gravel Pit, several banks, Sears and was a cook at Maurice Spear Campus.

I loved reading, sewing, cooking and quilting. My children are, Steve, Sheryl, Jeff (Janet), Kevin (Chris), and Chris (Nancy). I have several grand and great grandchildren. I was preceded in death by my parents and my daughter Sheryl.

At my request cremation has taken place. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
