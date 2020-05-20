|
MORENCI - Norma J. Root, 87, of Morenci died May 18, 2020, at Maple Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to the Morenci United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Please see feature updates and leave a message of comfort at eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2020