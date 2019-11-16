|
BLISSFIELD - Norma Jean Burns, age 83, of Blissfield passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 12, 1936, in Adrian to parents John H. Creger and Marguerite P. (Bucholtz) Creger of Adrian, both of whom are deceased. Jean was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Creger of Ft. Myers, Fla.
Jean attended St. John's Lutheran School through eighth grade and then went to Adrian High School through her junior year, then went on to graduate from Blissfield High School in 1954, where she was a cheerleader and majorette. Jean furthered her education at both Albion College and Siena Heights University.
She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where she has been an active member since 1953. Jean was a part of the Women's Circle at St. Paul's and also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for over 10 years. She spent many enjoyable years working and modeling for Richland Furs in Blissfield, as well as working in the office of her husband's medical practice, also located in Blissfield.
Jean enjoyed playing tennis and traveling with her husband, Richard, which included many trips in this country and abroad. Trips with her brother, Bob, and wife, Ellie, were even more special for the time and laughs they shared together. Jean loved spending time on Captiva Island, Fla., where she and Richard vacationed for over 40 years. Most important to Jean was spending time with her family, watching them grow and leaving behind many beautiful memories. Family meant everything to Jean, as one of her greatest wishes in life was that her family would remain close. Jean made sure they understood that she would be watching over them to make sure this happened!
Jean is survived by her husband and life partner of 47 years, Richard C. Burns; brother, Charles Creger of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; her three children, Douglas (Diane) Tagsold of Blissfield, Linda Cantrell and Jeffrey (Laura) Tagsold, all of Manitou Beach; stepchildren, Scott (Mary Lynn) Burns and Heather Burns; grandchildren, Steven (Jennifer) Tagsold, Jennifer (Phill) Wingate, Taylor (Geoff) Mack and Travis Tagsold; stepgrandchildren, Wes (Tricia) Turpen and Abby Turpen; along with three nieces and two nephews. Jean was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Savannah Tagsold and Natalie Wingate, and a third one arriving soon, baby Mack. Good friend Carol Bierman of Riga, a lifelong friend since high school, was also close to Jean's heart.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be on Monday Nov. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Blissfield or to the Lenawee Humane Society, as she had a deep love and appreciation for animals.
