TECUMSEH - Norma Jean McDonald (Warner), age 86 and long-time resident of Tecumseh, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, under the care of Kindred Hospice at Ashley Court of Brighton, where she had been a resident for the past two years.
Norma was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Adrian to Myrtle Phillips (Jenkins). She graduated from Adrian High School in 1952, where she acquired a lifelong love for reading. Following high school, Norma worked at the bookstore in downtown Adrian and also the Adrian Public Library. On Dec. 5, 1958, Norma married Jack Eugene McDonald at the United Presbyterian Church in Palmyra. Norma and Jack enjoyed life together - dancing, traveling, golfing, bowling, cooking, going to the movies and working in their vegetable garden. They celebrated 61 years of marriage together.
Norma worked many years in various office administration positions at the Kewaunee Scientific Corporation plant in Adrian and later at the Tecumseh Products Company in Tecumseh. After Norma retired, she and Jack traveled frequently to see their children and grandchildren as frequently as possible, especially enjoying family vacations in Northern Michigan.
Norma is survived by her children: daughter Victoria A. Novak (Rick) of Venice, Fla., and their daughters, Megan Schutt (Adam) and Melissa; daughter Kristine K. Nelson (Bob) of Brighton and their three sons, Scott, Alex and Sean; son Scott G. McDonald (Denise) of Toledo and their children, Griffin and Emily; sister, Shirley Benz of Onsted; brother, Edd Phillips of Moss, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sharon McDonald of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her mother and stepfather, Gerald Phillips; sister-in-law, Linda Phillips; brother-in-law, William Benz; and both of Jack's parents along with his six brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Tecumseh with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on the same day. Funeral luncheon to immediately follow at the Raisin Valley Golf Club for all friends and family. Norma will be laid to rest with Jack in a private family inurnment ceremony at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who provided assistance and comfort to Norma over the past few years. Memorial donations can be made in Norma's name to Kindred Hospice of Flint. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh Chapel. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020