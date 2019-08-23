Home

Norma Jean Smith


1944 - 2019
Norma Jean Smith Obituary
TECUMSEH - Norma Jean Smith, age 75, of Tecumseh died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born March 6, 1944, in Adrian, the daughter of the late Raymond Albert and Theda Yvonne (Frolich) Shaw.

Norma worked as a caregiver in home health care. She loved her pets, crocheting and collecting Coca Cola memorabilia.

Norma is survived by her children, Cathy (Ken) Mackey of Brooklyn, Terry (Renee) Smith, Bill (Colleen) Smith and Scott Smith, all of Tecumseh, and Sonja (William) Glase of Adrian; two brothers, Floyd (Caroline) Wells of Clayton and Duane (Denine) Wells of Tecumseh; two sisters, Grace Heistand of Jackson and Esther (Gary) Bartlett of Adrian; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl William Smith; sister, Cleo Carson; and granddaughter, Shiann Smith.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
