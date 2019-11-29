|
ADRIAN - Norman A. Cole, age 91, of Adrian died Nov. 26, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Naylor, Miss., to Benjamin and Jessie (Dearing) Cole. He served in the U.S. Navy. On July 25, 1947, he married Jarrell "Jerri" Neely in Wayne, Mich. He had served as pastor at the Ridgeville Bible Church and several other congregations, retiring after 40 years of service. He attended the Blissfield Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Jerri, he is survived by his children, Judith (Thomas) Kopke of Adrian, Norman Lynn (Barbara) Cole of Clinton, David (Sandy) Cole of Adrian and Dawn (Jack) Draper of Sparta, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Bendetta (Earl) Farr of Belleville, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters and two grandsons.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Tom Frantz officiating. A private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blissfield Baptist Church or Hospice or Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
