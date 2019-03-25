Home

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Norman Basham
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2901 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL
Norman R. Basham Obituary
SARASOTA, Fla. - Norman R. Basham, 83, beloved husband, father, brother and a sweetheart of a man passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 22, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla.

Norman was married to Ann E. Tschirhart for 56 years. He leaves three children, Tom (Shelby Township, Mich.), Matthew J. Basham, Ph.D. (Bowling Green, Ky.) and Angela Basham-Fink (Sarasota, Fla.), and six grandchildren (Cody, Lauren, Matthew, Madison, Jackson and Jacob).

Visitation will be held at Palms Memorial Park at 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232 on Tuesday, March 26. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church at 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239. Graveside service with military honors and burial will be held on March 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Norman's honor or to the Salvation Army or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
