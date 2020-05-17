|
|
ADRIAN - Norman S. Hand, 80, of Adrian passed away on May 5, 2020.
He worked at Peerless Gear in Clinton. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on automobiles, home improvement projects and family genealogy. He frequented local flea markets and auctions and actively traded on eBay.
Norman is survived by his brother, Larry (Ruth) Hand of Adrian; his sons, Anthony "Tony" Hand of San Jose, Calif., and Scott Hand of Tecumseh; ex-wife, Lucinda Miller Hand of Tecumseh; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Beatrice Hand; four brothers, Merrit Hand, Kenneth Hand, Jr., Jerry Hand and Robert Hand; and his sister, Carol Hand.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Private services will be held with immediate family and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tecumseh.
To plant a tree in Norman's memory, please visit www.pursefuneralhome.com/obituary/Norman-Hand.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2020