Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman S. Hand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman S. Hand Obituary
ADRIAN - Norman S. Hand, 80, of Adrian passed away on May 5, 2020.

He worked at Peerless Gear in Clinton. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on automobiles, home improvement projects and family genealogy. He frequented local flea markets and auctions and actively traded on eBay.

Norman is survived by his brother, Larry (Ruth) Hand of Adrian; his sons, Anthony "Tony" Hand of San Jose, Calif., and Scott Hand of Tecumseh; ex-wife, Lucinda Miller Hand of Tecumseh; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Beatrice Hand; four brothers, Merrit Hand, Kenneth Hand, Jr., Jerry Hand and Robert Hand; and his sister, Carol Hand.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Private services will be held with immediate family and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tecumseh.

To plant a tree in Norman's memory, please visit www.pursefuneralhome.com/obituary/Norman-Hand.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -