|
|
ADRIAN - Olivia Anne Jameson, age 5, of Adrian, went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born March 25, 2014, in Ann Arbor, the daughter of Jeffrey Allan and Nicole Janelle (Gramling) Jameson.
Olivia loved others and was loved well by her family, friends, teachers, therapists, and medical team. Though she never spoke a word, her eyes and smile spoke volumes. The activities that made her smile most were swinging in the back yard, being tickled, and floating with her Daddy down a lazy river. Her life was often difficult, but her quiet strength and endurance was an encouragement to all who knew her.
Olivia is survived by her parents, Jeff and Nicole; her brothers and sister, Andrew, Micah, Ethan and Sibley; maternal grandparents, Todd and Laura Gramling of Liberty Center, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Larry and Susan Jameson of Adrian; maternal uncle and aunt, Shane and Tari Gramling of Napoleon, Ohio; paternal uncle and aunt, Mike and Jennifer Black of Fort Wayne, Indiana; maternal great grandmother, Rowena Gramling of Liberty Center, Ohio; and paternal great grandfather, Bob Jameson of Salina, Kansas.
Visitation for Olivia will be on Monday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home in Tecumseh. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church, in Adrian, with Pastor Jeff Barbieri officiating. A brief time of visitation will occur from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Delta, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Christian School. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019