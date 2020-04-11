|
ADRIAN - Ora Francis "Gene" Pickford, age 81, of Adrian passed away on April 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Adrian to Claude and Dorothy (Grinell) Pickford. On Dec. 30, 1966, he married Carolyn Smith in Adrian. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Korean Conflict. Gene had been employed by Brazeway for 39 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association. Although Gene's career was not in the auto industry, his passion was restoring and collecting classic cars and memorabilia with and for his family.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. Pickford of Louisville, Ky., and Kenneth M. Pickford of Adrian. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, and son, Robert, he was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Stanley Casawell; a brother, Robert Pickford; two sisters, Donna Pickford and Mary Ann Clark; and a half-brother, Dick McElroy.
A joint viewing for Gene and Robert will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limit of 10 people allowed in our facility at a time, the Pickford family may not be present during the viewing. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Jack Blaker officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020