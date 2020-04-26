|
|
ADRIAN - Otila Salazar, age 94, of Adrian passed away on April 23, 2020, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1925, in Cotulla, Texas, to Ignacio and Otila (Martinez) Trevino. In June of 1947 in Adrian, she married Rudolph Salazar. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together in Michigan and Texas, and Rudolph preceded her in death in 2003.
She worked for Hoover Ball Bearing. Otila was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, and the Guadalupe Society. Otila enjoyed singing, laughing, cooking and loved having get-togethers with her family. She will be remembered by her family and friends as always living life to the fullest.
Otila is survived by three sons, Ignacio (Jacklyn) Salazar of Livonia, David (Dawn) Salazar of Adrian and Thomas (Rhonda) Salazar of Saline; grandchildren, Robert, Ricardo, Luke, Christian, Star, Thorn, Alex, Josh, Diana, Nick, Amanda and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Steven, Jordan, Gabriel, Adrianna, Alexandra, Terrance and Harley; great-great grandchildren, Tyler, Shane and Arianna; one brother, Robert (Santos) Trevino of Adrian; three sisters, Dionicia De La Cruz, Blanca De La Cruz and Dora Medina all of Adrian.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael; her parents; a brother, Ignacio Trevino; and two sisters, Angelica Gonzales and Florinda Terrazas.
A viewing for Otila will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, funeral services will be private. The service will also be streamed online. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Please make memorial contributions to Charlotte Stephenson Manor. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020