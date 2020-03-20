|
TECUMSEH - Otto Graf, age 95, of Tecumseh died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Sylvania, Ohio, where he was recuperating from hip surgery after a recent fall.
Otto was the last living sibling of 13 born to Leo and Anna (Raeber) Graf in Switzerland. He completed his education in Switzerland where he learned the trade of cheese-making and attended business school after that.
After the war he decided to go and see the world. He lived in Argentina, eventually moving to Wisconsin before settling in Tecumseh in 1968.
Otto returned to Switzerland to marry the love of his life, Martha Roelli, on April 11, 1955. They raised three sons who he was very proud of. Otto always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf up into his 90s.
He was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Church in Tecumseh.
Due to restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, Otto's memorial Mass will be held for family only. There will be a memorial Mass for friends and extended family at a later date.
He is survived by his wife and their children, Steven (Penney) Graf of Michigan, Peter (Katie) Graf of Colorado and David (Gina) Graf of Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Dan, Stephanie, Mike, Alexandra, Nicholas and Jaclyn; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020