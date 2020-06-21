Owen Richard Bohlke
1933 - 2020
ADRIAN - Owen Richard Bohlke, age 86, of Adrian died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lynwood Manor.

He was born May 18, 1933, in Adrian to John and Minnie (Owen) Bohlke. He graduated from Adrian High School. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-56. On May 17, 1959, he married Shirley Dilworth in Clayton, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2016.

Owen had been employed by Hydro Aluminum for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He raised and trained horses for 25 years at Bohlke's Stables. He was a member of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, a life member of the VFW Post No. 1584, a member of the American Legion Post No. 180 in Hudson, the 40 et 8 Voiture No. 997, and a charter member and life member of the Military order of Cooties.

Owen is survived by a son, Timothy Bohlke, of Adrian; a daughter, Terri Lynn (Rudy) Flores, of Santee, Calif.; four grandchildren, Rachel Moore, Sarah Flores, Ryan Bohlke and Jensen Bohlke; one great-granddaughter, Adrianne, who was Owen's pride and joy; and Shannon Clark, who was like a daughter to Owen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents; and three sisters, Nelda Lee, Hazel Chesher and Mary Sims.

At Owen's request cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at noon at Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and VFW Post No. 1584. A memorial gathering will take place after the graveside service at the pavilion at Lenawee Christian School from 1 to 3 p.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Adrian Chapel of the Anderson Marry Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
