ROCKFORD - We lost our beloved Page on Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Rockford following a long battle with cancer and days before her 52nd birthday.

Page was originally from Lowell and later moved to Adrian where she graduated from Sand Creek school.

Our broken hearts went with Page as she leaves behind her husband, Kevin; parents, Joan and Leonard Venneman; brothers, Peter and Patrick Lombardo; sister, Perrie Lombardo and family; in-laws, Kathy and Chuck Elmore of Tecumseh; good friends, Shelly and Tim Judkins of Adrian; and step-brothers, Jeff and Lenny, and step-sister, Gretchen, and families.

She will be missed by all.

Passing before her were her father, John Lombardo, and brother-in-law, Doug Elmore of Tecumseh.

A memorial will take place at a later date.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
