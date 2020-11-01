TECUMSEH - Pamela Helene Ford, 76, of Tecumseh, Mich., died Oct. 26, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 26, 1944, in Marlette, Mich., to Ward and Irene Atkins. She was a graduate of Saginaw Business Institute, where she was the founding president of Alpha Iota Business Sorority.
On Sept. 18, 1965, she married Donald Ford in Burnside, Mich. She retired from Tecumseh Public Schools after 19 years as a school secretary. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh, where she was a member of the Altar Society.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Donald; their children, Brian (Jill) Ford of Celina, Ohio, Brenda (Richard) Nelson of Clinton, Mich., and Betsy (Doug) Adler of Milford, Mich.; grandchildren, Darren (Natalie) and Spencer Ford, Megan and Clark Nelson, Kaitlyn (TJ) Cenci, and Kellen and Emma Adler; and one great-grandson, Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne (Roger) Herpolsheimer; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Paul Atkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Pam will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Wheeler as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes and on the day of the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.