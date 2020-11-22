NOKOMIS, Fla. - Patricia Ann Easter, age 90, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Adrian, passed away Nov. 19, 2020.
She was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Adrian, the daughter of Floyd and Eleanor Dickens.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Leland Easter; her children, Michael (Sharon) Easter, Charlie (Diana) Easter and Janet (Jeff) Kenney; eight grandchildren, Mark (Melissa) Easter, Jeremy (Niki) Easter, Kristin (Greg) Konopka, Dean (Hayley) Easter, Pat (Naomi) Easter, Jason (Rockelle) Kenney, Kory Kenney and Katie (Mike) Rist; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter in December. Also, survived by her brother, Floyd Dickens.
She was preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson, Michael Easter.
Pat graduated from Adrian High School in 1948 and went on to earn a degree from Elkhart Business University. From there, she spent 15 years working many positions in the Lenawee County public sector, starting as a secretary for the prosecuting attorney and ending her career as director of the Juvenile Probate Court. She retired from the state of Michigan Department of Social Services in 1987.
Pat had numerous hobbies and interests including time at the Devils Lake cottage with family, garage sale hunting with friends, going to the casino, walking the beach in Nokomis and playing golf, where at the age of 84 she made her first hole-in-one. Pat was a multi-talented artist, accomplished in glass bead and jewelry making, watercolor painting, clay sculpting and many other art forms.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for family members only. For those interested in making a memorial contribution, please consider Hospice of Lenawee at www.hospiceoflenawee.org.
Arrangements entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.